Our focus should not be on identifying what is false, but instead on making it easy to identify what is real. We need to find a way to ensure that anyone who wants to do so can easily identify whether an image or piece of video footage has been captured directly by a camera or not. We need them to be able to distinguish digital art created by a stylus on a tablet from what’s conjured up with a prompt. And to be able to say with certainty that the words on this page were, in fact, written by me and not an AI agent trained for that purpose.