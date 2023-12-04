OpenAI wasn’t alone: Money-versus-mission clashes afflict others too
Summary
- Who guards the guardians? The Microsoft-backed AI firm’s case wasn’t unique in a world of tough business choices.
OpenAI’s power brokers seem to have decided that the quickest fix for the dysfunction on display for the past few weeks is to borrow a page from America Inc’s playbook by adding some establishment figures to its board. The company’s initial new lineup of directors includes some of the archetypes that make its boardroom look much more like everyone else’s: A well-regarded technology executive in the form of Bret Taylor, Salesforce Inc’s former co-chief executive officer, and a bigwig economist in Larry Summers, a former US Treasury secretary. The two join Quora’s Adam D’Angelo, the one holdover from the old group of directors that briefly ousted OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO Sam Altman.