OpenAI wasn’t alone: Money-versus-mission clashes afflict others too

More important, this question of what oversight should look like at OpenAI has implications that stretch beyond the company and artificial intelligence (AI) community. OpenAI was set up as a “humanity scale endeavor pursuing broad benefit for humankind." Not all companies are aiming for such lofty stakes, but it’s not at all out of the ordinary anymore for founders and CEOs to strive to build a money-making endeavour alongside a social mission—an attempt to tackle issues of public good that government simply cannot or will not address. The OpenAI debacle is a clear warning sign that how these types of complex enterprises are governed needs to be sorted out. “The key question is how do we do this," said Emilie Aguirre, a professor at Duke Law School who researches companies that pursue both social purpose and profit. “No one has figured out a great or reliable way."