OpenAI's video generator Sora could take advertising places—and quick
Summary
- Sora’s output is reputedly hard to tell apart from real life captured on camera. The ad industry is among the first that could make good use of it.
Sora, a new service from OpenAI that produces one-minute videos in response to a textual prompt, isn’t yet available to the public. But the videos it has released are striking for their vividness, their detail, and, if this is the correct term for an AI tool, their imagination. It is worth considering the future economic consequences of this development.