OpenAI's video generator Sora could take advertising places—and quick

Some other implications of Sora are more subtle and more speculative. There is the notion that Sora has been trained on ‘synthetic data,’ for example, which in this context means other videos created by AI tools, rather than videos of real life. To the extent that is true, future AI progress will be to some extent liberated from constraints of data. AI tools will be in essence able to teach themselves, which would accelerate AI progress even more. To the extent synthetic data proves important, it may weaken the moats of Meta and Google, which have access to significant stores of data through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other services. That would give startups and smaller AI companies more of a competitive chance. On the other hand, the rising demand for computation—to produce and work with the synthetic data —would strengthen the market valuation of Nvidia and other companies selling the proper kinds of chips.