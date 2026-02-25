OpenClaw, the virtual AI agent system that helped spark Wall Street’s $2 trillion sell-off in software stocks, is now in the hands of OpenAI. It’s a win for CEO Sam Altman as far as capturing the zeitgeist goes, but he faces the thorny challenge of making this remarkable new form of generative AI—one that doesn’t just say things but does things—secure enough for businesses to use. That could take longer than the market realizes.
OpenClaw: Did OpenAI just acquire a powerful new tool—or a security nightmare?
SummaryOpenClaw was snapped up by Sam Altman’s OpenAI soon after it burst into fame—but he may soon discover how hard it is to keep OpenClaw’s otherwise impressive AI agents under human control. Sometimes due diligence is best done the old fashioned way.
OpenClaw, the virtual AI agent system that helped spark Wall Street’s $2 trillion sell-off in software stocks, is now in the hands of OpenAI. It’s a win for CEO Sam Altman as far as capturing the zeitgeist goes, but he faces the thorny challenge of making this remarkable new form of generative AI—one that doesn’t just say things but does things—secure enough for businesses to use. That could take longer than the market realizes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More