OpenClaw: Did OpenAI just acquire a powerful new tool—or a security nightmare?

OpenClaw, the virtual AI agent system that helped spark Wall Street’s $2 trillion sell-off in software stocks, is now in the hands of OpenAI. It’s a win for CEO Sam Altman as far as capturing the zeitgeist goes, but he faces the thorny challenge of making this remarkable new form of generative AI—one that doesn’t just say things but does things—secure enough for businesses to use. That could take longer than the market realizes.