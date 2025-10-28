India could lose access to the world's most cutting-edge AI models. We must act rightaway
As AI labs tighten control over their most powerful models for safety reasons, India’s app developers could find themselves locked out of the next wave of innovation. The answer lies in smart negotiation with model makers—lest we get left behind.
Most AI developers prefer to use open-weight models to build their solutions because they can be fine-tuned to suit specific requirements. Take, for example, DeepSeek, the open-weight Chinese AI model. Perplexity was able to fine-tune it to remove all China-specific bias, as a result of which its users were able to get honest answers to questions about the 1989 protests at Tiananmen Square. This is not possible when the same questions are asked of the DeepSeek API (or application programming interface).