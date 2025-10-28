It seems that OpenAI has come to the conclusion that the only way to ensure this does not happen is to make sure that its models are far less capable than those at the frontier. If ‘safe openness’ becomes a function of how far behind the state-of-the-art a model has to be in order to ensure that it cannot be misused, those who build applications using open-weight models will find that what they are capable of building will steadily drift further away from the cutting edge of what is possible.