India’s next victory should be in its battle for narrative dominance
Harsh V. Pant , Vinay Kaura 5 min read 20 May 2025, 02:00 PM IST
SummaryAs New Delhi sends delegations abroad to make India’s point, post Operation Sindoor, the country’s challenge of diplomacy is to take charge of the story globally. In geopolitics, as in military strategy, the side that frames the question often controls the answer.
India’s answer to the Pahalgam massacre came not as a mere retaliatory sortie, but as Operation Sindoor—a meticulously orchestrated act of calibrated coercion. It was military precision in the service of political messaging. Not since Balakot had India demonstrated such willingness to redraw the rules of engagement.
