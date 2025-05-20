India’s next victory should be in its battle for narrative dominance

This is not, at its core, a contest over boundaries. It is a struggle over narrative dominance and temporal trajectory. Pakistan clings to grievance as both a shield and weapon, and its backward gaze affirms its inability to pivot forward, even as India charts its future with the balance of force and foresight. New Delhi’s assertion of its sovereign prerogative and refusal to outsource its security calculus is a mark of strategic maturity. The global order respects clarity more than compromise, particularly when the stakes are cloaked in moral ambivalence and strategic ambiguity.