Operation Sindoor: The IAF has struck terror camps in Pakistan
SummaryIndia launched military strikes last night at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Pakistani military spokesperson has said Islamabad would respond but global calls for restraint need to be heeded.
Fifteen days after the terror attack in Pahalgam that took the lives of 26 tourists, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced that it had launched missile strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on the night of 6 May.
