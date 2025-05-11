Operation Sindoor: A doctrinal shift and an inflection point
SummaryAn India that’s firmly on the rise has acted responsibly, not let Pakistan re-hyphenate the relationship and signalled its resolve to shift the cost of terrorism to its epicentre—the real message of Operation Sindoor.
That Pakistan lives in its own delusionary world was evident once again when its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the ceasefire understanding with India a “historic victory" in his address to the nation. Describing Pakistan as the victim of an “unjustified war" allegedly waged by India and using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext, he portrayed the ceasefire not as a diplomatic understanding initiated by Islamabad, but as the result of Pakistan’s supposed military prowess.