Operation Sindoor: A doctrinal shift and an inflection point

It’s no wonder then that the Pahalgam massacre and escalation thereafter happened so quickly. This dynamic was inherent in a Pakistan trying to view the conflict through the religious prism and an India unwilling to give the Pakistani military a free pass after inciting one of the worst terror attacks in recent memory. India hit back at terror infrastructure with its Operation Sindoor and offered Pakistan an off-ramp by describing its actions as “focused, measured and non-escalatory," emphasizing that it aimed to target terrorist camps linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, not Pakistani military facilities or civilian areas.