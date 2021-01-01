Opinion | 21st year of 21st century India: Prioritizing Sanitation & Hygiene

Sustain the gains: The massive hygiene awareness and behavior change that accompanied covid-19, has had a surprising positive consequence on the burden on communicable diseases. The leadership of one of the largest municipalities of the country shared that due widespread adoption of hygienic behaviors by citizens, enteric disease and hepatitis (A & E) related hospitalizations dropped by over 68% and 80%, respectively. A pharma industry veteran also lamented the falling antibiotic consumption, a testimony that communicable diseases are indeed falling. This will also have a positive impact on reducing the threat of antibiotic resistance, an area in which India has for long remained highly vulnerable. These gains are significant and health authorities must continue the pursuit of improved sanitation and adoption of hygienic behaviors especially among the slum populations where due to the excessive population densities, vulnerabilities remain high. The slum population in India is over 6.5 crore, with Maharashtra and AP, each accounting for more than 1 crore people living in slums. Improving the infrastructure, services and operation & maintenance of public and community toilets remains one of the weakest links in the hygiene chain. There are several innovative and sustainable ‘Made in India’ models to serve the bottom of pyramid in this regard, and rapid scaling of these is urgently warranted.