Opinion | A ‘contain, control and cascade’ mantra to tackle our covid crisis

The first covid-19 case in Karnataka was reported on 9 March. Strict measures ensured that the total number of cases was contained at about 3,200, with 1,950 active cases and just over 50 deaths till 31 May, when the nationwide lockdown started to be eased. Since then, the situation has exploded. Karnataka’s total case count crossed 44,000, with about 26,000 active cases and over 840 deaths by 15 July. Within a span of 45 days, the state has, on an average, added over 900 cases a day. In the first two weeks of July, it witnessed a jump of 2,000 cases daily. Covid-19 cases in Karnataka are growing at the fastest pace compared to other states. The doubling time of cases is less than 10 days for the state versus more than 21 days for India as a whole.