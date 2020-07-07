Opinion | Accelerating workforce intelligence amidst covid-19

The scenarios mentioned above are applicable for a wide variety of industries whether it is Manufacturing sector, services sector or finance companies. They can all reap the benefits of these evolved technologies and enhance operational efficiency. The new workforce paradigm accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic is forcing most organizations to find ways to connect and collaborate securely, stay protected, while managing business risks due to the disruption. The pressing business demands of the current crisis have catalyzed the movement towards adoption of an AI powered work ecosystem. This is certainly the kind of technological disruption which can address the challenges being faced by industry and take it to the next level of transformation.