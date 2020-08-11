Opinion | Adaptation may be costlier but is key to tackling climate change

Economists always had a problem with environment. They understood that economic agents do not pay for negative externalities and in the process, free riding of public goods called environment takes place inevitably. When the private markets don’t have any incentive for taking care of environment, there is a compelling case for public action through a mixture of regulation, preventive action and policies which help in converting cost into private costs and that holds the promise of mitigating the problem.

Economists are always skeptical about attempts to change behavior, especially when changing preference is involved, not to forget their belief that higher consumption is the proxy for well-being. Conceptually, economists believe in substitutability and complementarity. But some environmental commons are not substitutable and some damages are irreversible. When the quality and level of an asset falls below a threshold, there can be little further substitution without jeopardizing the productivity of other assets as well as overall production.

Climate change is the tragedy of the commons where positive impact of good behaviour of some is limited if misbehavior persists with most. Developed countries emit an average 15 tons per capita of carbon dioxide, with the US topping it at 20. Though India’s per capita carbon footprint is 2 tons and China’s 4 tons and the tolerable average is 7 tons, because of the large population in China and India, responsibility of impending warming is traced back to them. For developing countries including India, carbon space is a strategic asset but taking action is a strategic goal for all.

For the developed countries who have got a high carbon footprint, there is reluctance to invest in science and technology and to incentivize innovation. They have contributed to global warming so far, but the future warning will be because of the developing countries substantially. Growth in energy use in future decades will be four times more outside the member countries of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) than within.

Developing countries’ dependence on climate sensitive sectors such as agriculture, forestry and tourism is quite huge. Decline of crop yield and fall in the volume of major exports and possibility of food security problems spell disaster for them.

On the contrary, developed countries may experience some improvement in some places as warming will improve agriculture. Canada, Russia and Scandinavian countries may enjoy net benefit. Hence costs and benefits are unevenly distributed. Eighty percent of damage will be concentrated in the developing and low latitude countries. One percent warming in poor countries will reduce growth by 1.4%. Abhijeet Banerjee spots a 50-10 rule, where 10% of the world’s population is emitting nearly 50% of CO2. Hence, there is a collective action problem.

Economists have found out the damages function at different levels of warming and their impacts on growth. Higher the damage, lower is the coefficient and resultantly lower the output in the quadratic equation. Nordhous’s damage function is the most optimistic. There is no tipping point with 4 degree centigrade warming and the reduction of GDP is 4% only with longest period for adaptation.

As per Weitzman, by the time 4 degree centigrade warming is reached, economic output will come down by 9%. Deitz and Stern’s assessment is with 3 degree centigrade warming, output comes down by 14% and with 4 degree centigrade warming it comes down by 50%. As per IPCC, if the limit of 2 degree centigrade is targeted, CO2 emission will have to come down by 25% by 2030 (compared to 2010) and will have to go to zero by 2070. As per Climate Tracker of Germany, consumption by USA, Russia, Saudi Arabia is 4 degree centigrade, China and Japan are 3 degree centigrade to 4 degree centigrade compatible.

With damaged capital stock, we will have less capital stock and downward shift of production function of the world is inevitable. This may reduce productivity, infectious disease may spread, working outdoors will become difficult and labour availability will come down. When all these are happening, contraction of supply curve at a given price is bound to happen. Hence, more fund will go from production and growth enhancing projects to counter extreme weather events. Preventive measures will reduce long term consequence but in the short term economic cost will be huge as resources will be directed away.

Hence, no option other than adaptation, mitigation and moderating consumption is available. Adaptation is the change to grapple changed environment. Low latitude countries will have to go for drought-resistant crop with uncertain rainfall. Mitigation is the strategy to do damage control, strategy to reduce the rise of uncertainty by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emission. But they involve costs and benefits which are more uncertain than the costs that take place decades later.

If adaption takes place such as building dykes, investing in heat warning system and constructing climate proof buildings or going for climate-resistant agriculture we may avoid climate change damage. We will have less coastal damage, less heat related mortality and less bio-diversity loss. Adaption cost can be 0.14% to 1% of GDP globally and can go on without mitigation initially as they do not depend heavily on mitigation. But without mitigation, it goes up 5 times from 2050 to 2100.

Average amount of mitigation cost to achieve 2 degree centigrade is 1% to 5% of GDP. In the long run benefit of mitigation will outweigh costs at 4:1. We require more efficient use of energy, greater use of low carbon and non-carbon energy, improved carbon sinks and the life style and behavioral changes. Energy efficiency will bring down CO2 emission by 49% alone. All consumptions are energy-based and less consumption will result in less emission. 10% increase in income/consumption leads to 9% increase in GHG emission. When 65% of carbon budget is already exhausted and six countries account for 60% of carbon emission, business as usual is not an option.

This pandemic may not be nature’s reset, but surely a red flag that everything is connected with everything else. Global cooperative action and not merely agreement to act among all countries (despite different pay offs in the short term) is a must before climate change hurts people, countries and the earth.

(Satya Mohanty is A former secretary to government of India. The views here are his own and do not reflect Mint's.)









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via