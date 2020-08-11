Opinion | Adaptation may be costlier but is key to tackling climate change

As per Weitzman, by the time 4 degree centigrade warming is reached, economic output will come down by 9%. Deitz and Stern’s assessment is with 3 degree centigrade warming, output comes down by 14% and with 4 degree centigrade warming it comes down by 50%. As per IPCC, if the limit of 2 degree centigrade is targeted, CO2 emission will have to come down by 25% by 2030 (compared to 2010) and will have to go to zero by 2070. As per Climate Tracker of Germany, consumption by USA, Russia, Saudi Arabia is 4 degree centigrade, China and Japan are 3 degree centigrade to 4 degree centigrade compatible.