Opinion | An argument for making the non-banking HFCs bankable

Housing finance companies (HFCs) had been the darling of investors for a few years, until mid of 2018. Then, some of them became toasted !

There had been a huge rush to get HFC licence, considering the low investment threshold needed for a licence and the trading or investor multiples that the HFC investments were seeing. The licence was seen as a lottery ticket rather than the business or the business model. Some of those who had secured HFC licence in the past few years with early stage investors funding, on the back of “affordable housing", could not increase their business volumes and stagnated or are now in the process of shutting shop.

The fact that the industry forgot to celebrate was that this sector (HFC) lends to both realty developers and home buyers. Real estate development is the second largest employer of labour in the country, after agriculture. This was the sector that stood by the home buyers across the country, when banks shied away from the idea and played ‘lazy banking’ to tick-mark their priority sector lender-need by buying portfolio from HFCs annually. This solved HFCs problem of getting capital-release from securitisation and made the banks achieve their targets too. To an extent, it is a conflict of interest: besides banks being a source of funding for HFCs, they also have their own mortgage business line. Since mid-2018, HFCs have stalled or lowered their disbursements, and using securitisation, have generated liquidity to repay their debt obligations. During the same period, banks have increased their retail home loan portfolio.

While enough has been written about the opacity or the issues in realty market, the fact remains that any industry that does not have recourse to a formal financial system would be forced over time to get a riskier or a more expensive funding. The end-consumer may still not have access to or the security of the final product!

Because of the shock and fear introduced by demonetisation process and establishment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the authorities should take comfort that housing is a regulated sector. On which over 100 other value-chain-sector like labour, professional services, steel, cement, paints sectors are dependent on, amongst others.

RBI, the new regulator for HFCs:

Early 2019, the ownership of National Housing Bank (NHB) moved from the RBI to the government. In July 2019, the government announced the decision to transfer the regulatory authority over housing finance sector to the RBI from NHB.

This move was an excellent governance mechanism, to avoid conflict between regulation and refinance, both of which were being conducted by NHB, since its formation in late 1980s.

The RBI’s 17 June announcement of the ‘Review of extant regulatory framework for Housing Finance companies (HFCs) – Proposed Changes’ brings clarity to the concept of housing finance and brings the HFCs regulation closer to that of commercial banks.

RBI has clarified the concept of ‘housing finance’ or ‘providing finance for housing’ by tightening the definition to ‘residential dwellings’. The draft circular also mentions ‘lending to builders for construction of residential dwelling units’ comes under this definition. This is good news for residential developers.

Many an accounting/provisioning norms that the draft framework mentions were expected by the industry for sometime now and would move the HFCs accounting standards to almost-similar to that of banks.

By asking HFCs to do 75% of their qualifying assets only for individuals housing loans by March 2024, RBI has clearly segregated HFCs from NBFCs. It has, in fact, spelt out that those not qualifying in these norms, would have to give up their HFCs licence and run their operations as NBFCs. That could make a big positive impact on the industry as a whole.

Strategic imperatives & contemporary issues:

Considering that HFCs lend for a 15-20 year tenure, which is longer duration exposure than most of exposure of the commercial banks, the finance companies, in principle, would need to demonstrate far-higher financial stability. And this also includes the fact that most of HFCs don’t have access to raising public deposits like commercial banks. With this in mind, some of the other contemporary issues that would benefit from the regulator addressing for the robust development of the sector are:

Loan categories

The “construction financing" for non-residential projects should not get stuck in no-man’s land and hence non-residential realty developments should not stagnate further for lack of formal access to debt-based-funding. At present, RERA safeguard is available for the public, so developer financing should not be seen as an ‘incidental’ activity of HFCs.

The draft has not clarified about ‘Loan against Property’ (LAP). This category is a secured-loan as the property charge is with the HFC and the policy can probably further indicate the ‘Loan to Value’ (LTV) that a HFC should offer as maximum loan. This could safeguard the HFC in case of any default / slump in realty sector.

With the government’s thrust area in social housing sector, this draft seems to have missed the definition of project funding for “social / rental housing" under National Urban Rental Housing Policy (NURHP) of year 2015.

Current NHB norms mention that CERSAI usage is compulsory for loans given by HFC - this must be enforced 100% without any regulatory forbearance.

The enforcement of an old idea that every home loan should have compulsory property insurance to safeguard both the HFC’s exposure and the borrower risk coverage (analogy is motor insurance for vehicle sales) might help the HFCs in the long-run.

It might be a prudent idea to introduce the concept of compulsory term-insurance cover of the borrowers, atleast to the value of the home loan as a concept of Mortgage Reducing Term Assurance (MRTA). This would safeguard the borrower family in case of borrower’s death (from losing their property) and HFCs get to retain their loan recovery without evicting the borrower family.

These two insurance coverage could cut the specific risks that HFCs inherently carry on their books.

Balance sheet issues

This draft does address the critical aspect of ‘Asset liability mismatch’. This is the most crucial aspect of liability side of HFC balance sheet and the one in which issues since September 2018 events have showcased.

The regulator can also indicate what type of debt papers to be allowed for the HFCs, considering that very short term ones like CPs are frowned upon.

In this context, it would be forward-looking if the regulator highlights Liabilities-raising developmental approach to help HFCs grow stably (as the current domestic debt markets are shallow at best and ECB limits for HFCs are capped).

The sector surely would benefit if the refinancier NHB raises a India-residential-housing-fund (across categories and not just limited to affordable housing) from global markets & uses it to refinance HFCs. This would open a larger pool of having NHB as a debt-market-source.

The ₹500 crore AUM criteria announced as the floor for systemically-important HFC is a small number & this may not match the regulatory supervisory bandwidth available currently. It might be prudent to take this number to at least ₹2,500 cr AUM (at average ticket size of ₹20 lakh per individual customer & assuming that HFC does 100% of its loans as individual home loans, this AUM would translate to 12,500 borrower-customers).

The value of ₹20 crore as net-owned-funds is too low a bar, considering the strategic importance of a systemically-important HFC. This would benefit from it being increased to atleast ₹100 cr.

Foreclosure charges not being applicable for consumer borrowers hurts the industry more. In the past 10 years, the trend has been that 15-20 year home loans have been repaid by 6th-12th year, depending on the category of borrower. This further impacts the ALM position. At least 12-15% of the loan origination within the HFC industry is attributable to ‘balance transfer’, which in a sense is not a fresh lending! Hence foreclosure charges should be brought back if the loan is closed for purpose of ‘balance transfer’.

Governance aspects

FDI in HFC needs careful monitoring:

Home loan is a 20-year asset topic & hence needs patient-capital and long-term financial commitment of the promoters need to be validated. This sector will greatly suffer from short-term-focused-valuation-driven promoters acquiring HFC licences - either as a fresh investment or through M&A. Also the source of capital might need to be filtered carefully, basis India’s global-strategic objectives and MHA rules.

Protection of borrowers & investors:

The home loan borrowers as well as debt holders of the HFCs need adequate and speedy recovery plans that offer lesser disturbances to the stability of the system. Instances when entities wind up suddenly or capital flight happens, it increases volatility in the financial markets and hence would need structural framework for constant monitoring (and not just annual inspection).

Ownership of HFCs:

Cross-holding of Ownership of HFCs by other financial institutions and / or by same promoters owning multiple-licences should be avoided. Also like banks are frowned upon to own financial services entities like insurance / AMC companies, it might be prudent to bring in stricter ownership norm for HFCs, so that the systemic-arbitrage between HFCs and non-HFCs are not exploited.

Tenure of KMPs:

Like the RBI has proposed draft norms for CEO tenure for commercial banks, the governance aspect of maximum tenure of KMPs of HFCs need to be defined. Else the development of talent across the industry will not pick up and flight of good talent would happen.

Independent directors:

It would be advisable to cap the number of terms that an independent director can serve on the board of a HFC.

Governance aspect of independent directors of one HFC also sitting on other HFC boards needs to be dissuaded.

An independent director of any other financial institutions, sitting on HFC boards with whom it has a relationship, needs clear definition of disclosures that needs to be made and not just on “best intent basis" practice.

The ex-bankers/regulators joining HFC boards must have a cooling period of 2-3 years or the tenure of the bond maturity which the ex/banker’s former-employer-bank has invested in, whichever is later.

Summary:

With the perennial issue of shallow domestic debt markets that don’t offer liabilities pool to non-banks, with stricter proposed regulatory norms that would govern HFCs as much as a commercial bank and with the need for patient & long term capital, the regulator might want to explore the possibility of “mortgage bank" category of banking licence; and over a point in time, move strong HFCs into that category of banks. This could stop the endless moral hazarding of banks vs non-banks, in which the flavour of the season gets impacted. And with end-consumer bearing the maximum brunt of lack of financing !

(The author is a Mumbai-based independent markets commentator. The views expressed in this article are his own)

