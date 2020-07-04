Opinion | An argument for making the non-banking HFCs bankable

The fact that the industry forgot to celebrate was that this sector (HFC) lends to both realty developers and home buyers. Real estate development is the second largest employer of labour in the country, after agriculture. This was the sector that stood by the home buyers across the country, when banks shied away from the idea and played ‘lazy banking’ to tick-mark their priority sector lender-need by buying portfolio from HFCs annually. This solved HFCs problem of getting capital-release from securitisation and made the banks achieve their targets too. To an extent, it is a conflict of interest: besides banks being a source of funding for HFCs, they also have their own mortgage business line. Since mid-2018, HFCs have stalled or lowered their disbursements, and using securitisation, have generated liquidity to repay their debt obligations. During the same period, banks have increased their retail home loan portfolio.