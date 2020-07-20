Two weeks back I attended a webinar of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). They were the first to predict that the economy will shrink by 12.5% this year without stimulus package . Now after the introduction of stimulus package , the predicted possible contraction is of 10% if supply side constraints are not taken care of in scenario analysis.

Supply disruptions continue with firms and businesses closing down, large scale disruptions of supply chain and migrants unwilling to return quickly. These are also expected to continue with pandemic still raging and spreading to the hinterland and with vaccine and cure nowhere in the horizon. What followed the presentation was experts’ comments which put the fiscal deficit breaching the 10%’of GDP line and the government borrowing going up to 15% to 16% of GDP. Only saving grace seems to be agriculture which is likely to show a growth of 3%. With industry predicted to contract 27.1% and services expected to register negative growth rate for the entire year, hope of early revival looks distant.

All predictions whether statistically modelled or oracular can be way off the mark, but they at least let us know the direction and the drift. From the predicted V curve, meaning a quick recovery, it became U curve (longer stagnation after dip) and now as per NCAER, it is likely to be like a smoker’s pipe. This means longer time to come back to normal. The contraction in the first quarter itself being 25.7%, it has already accounted for 5% shrinkage in the remaining 3 quarters. It can only be a catch up henceforth and is likely to impact much worse than tolerable 5% contraction. Is it a looming depression then, following 7- 8 quarters of recession already experienced?

Nouriel Roubini of New York University strongly feels that U-shaped short term recovery will be succeeded by L-shaped greater depression. But we may be already in the midst of it. Depression after all is a prolonged period of high unemployment, low output, investment , depressed business confidence, widespread business failures and falling prices. A depression can go up to three years or more.

Tax revenue is predicted by some experts to shrink by 7% to 7.5% of GDP. This will limit the government’s ability to take any anti- depression measures and borrowing and monetization of deficit would mean increase in the borrowing cost or inflation arising out of it. Shrinkage of tax realization with contracting economy will not be linear but exponential. Government’s limited ability to support demand will further deteriorate. Getting into the vicious cycle of downward slide will have a floor unknown to most.

CMIE’s study shows that in June, unemployment has gone down from 23% to 8.6%, which is close to pre-covid figure. Increased MNREGS and active farm sector has absorbed not only the returnee migrants but there is a reverse migration from urban areas. It is not a solution but a coping mechanism for survival. After the farm season, what awaits these people?

The continuing problems are the following;

1. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done most of the heavy lifting by liquidity infusion and regulatory forbearance. The government has also complemented the effort with credit guarantees which addresses the concern of the banker to certain extent. These supply side interventions normally take longer to fructify. When faced with a reluctant banking system marked by its own anaemic problems and vigilance overhang, they are unlikely to come in meaningfully for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which traditionally depend on institutional credit only upto 16%. Bigger industries are unlikely to invest when their capacity utilization is likely to go below 60%. The financial sector stress is likely to continue with non- performing loans soaring and NBFC’s liquidity crisis continuing. Banks are likely to be more risk averse despite all positive steps taken and transmission effect tardy. The stock market may reward the best performing businesses but the remaining may find the recourse non-existent.

2. Analyzing GDP, the consumption piece accounts for 70% and the investment piece is only 30% including both government and private. We entered the lockdown with a demand slowdown as a comorbidity and now with earnings decreasing , the consumption piece will shrink further. State governments’ investment will come down and so will government of India’s investment. Look at it another way, the capital, labour and TFP (total factor productivity) which explain GDP will all suffer. The labour when they come back to urban areas will take a market clearing wage when supply would be more than the demand. Tepid loan growth will mean inadequate loan availability to spur the economy to go full throttle. One just hopes that further labour replacing automation is not accelerated in the process.

3. When millions of workers will be without job, half the micro units will go belly up and 400 million people would slide below the poverty line, demand shock will exacerbate. When there is low demand, there would be no translation of inventory into sales and less incentive to borrow for business expenditure.

4. The states have lost out on their excise and Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue. They continue to suffer delayed transfer of GST and neutralization of agreed gap. Not only investment from the states will suffer but so will be their consumption. With shrunken tax realization, central government, though better placed than the states, will have limited headroom for either investment or consumption.

Reforms initiated may be well intentioned or desirable, but would be like prescription of a diet plan and yoga when the patient is gasping for oxygen support. Demand side slowdown, if not targeted by policies as infrastructure building and tax rebate for the middle class for reversing them, the pessimism could be self-fulfilling . The question now is: are we cognizant of a palpable possibility or a plan to mitigate it?

Dr. Satya Mohanty, former secretary to government of India. The views express here are his own.

