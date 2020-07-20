Opinion | Are we ready for depression economics?

1. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done most of the heavy lifting by liquidity infusion and regulatory forbearance. The government has also complemented the effort with credit guarantees which addresses the concern of the banker to certain extent. These supply side interventions normally take longer to fructify. When faced with a reluctant banking system marked by its own anaemic problems and vigilance overhang, they are unlikely to come in meaningfully for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which traditionally depend on institutional credit only upto 16%. Bigger industries are unlikely to invest when their capacity utilization is likely to go below 60%. The financial sector stress is likely to continue with non- performing loans soaring and NBFC’s liquidity crisis continuing. Banks are likely to be more risk averse despite all positive steps taken and transmission effect tardy. The stock market may reward the best performing businesses but the remaining may find the recourse non-existent.