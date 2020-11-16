Opinion | Atmanirbhar Bharat – Promoting local shouldn't be seen as anti-trade

Free trade leading to unhinged import dependence and fair trade leading to strengthening specific areas of domestic manufacturing should really be a Hobson’s Choice for India. The promotion of manufacturing should involve Make In India for India and for the world. We may never make everything that we need – imports won’t be wiped off. That is neither the intent of the Atmanirbhar Bharat approach nor its end outcome. But that should in no way stop India from taking a sectoral view to re-shore manufacturing to India and to mount a challenge as global factory.