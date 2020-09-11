Opinion | Bridging the financial divide digitally

UPI could also play an important role in better governance and policy implementation of the government across various developing economies. For example, UPI promoted as part of a drive to accelerate financial inclusion led to a rise in proportion of Indians with a bank account from 35 per cent in 2011 to 80 per cent in 2017, according to BIS, above the global average. Further, the UPI and Aadhaar-enabled payment system helped the government transfer $10 each to 193.6 million of needy women and $40 to 8 crore farmers adding 400 million transactions for three months during the pandemic at the click of a button. The next step could be to use similar UPI technology to lending and over-draft accounts which would enable seamless lending facilities to farmers and the informal workers who mostly are not able to avail formalized lending due to bureaucratic hindrances, weak institutions and regulatory obstacles in developing economies.