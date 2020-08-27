Social enterprises have been quite impactful in addressing various issues emerging from the coronavirus pandemic. These enterprises have worked for developing mobile applications connecting farmers to consumers for direct sales; bio-data collection for corona testing at town kiosks; face shields for medical professionals using 3D technology; securing electricity supply to rural villages and so on and so forth.

The speed and the degree of implementation of these social enterprises have sometimes been beyond our imagination. We have seen numerous examples of these enterprises putting the needs of their customers first and using ICT to provide goods and services at an affordable price. In recent days, social enterprises have played an important role in the development field. Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA has recently launched a platform to promote cooperation between Japanese companies and Indian social enterprises. Considering the impact of these enterprises on the society, it is critical to consider pro-active policy intervention to support social enterprises in India.

According to a recent study (India Impact Investment Council), investments in social enterprises in India have reached nearly $10 billion over the past decade. Nearly 600 social enterprises surveyed have provided social benefits to approximately 200 million low-income people of the country. Their main areas of interventions include microfinance, education, health, agriculture, and supply of electricity. A growing number of social enterprises have expanded their activities year by year, and international organizations and private funds have provided financial support for their work. Several organizations have been involved in providing incubation support to social enterprises in terms of business development support. On the other hand, as many studies have pointed out, fund raising and access to competent human resources continue to be major challenges for social enterprises.

In India, there are numerous policies and various institutions, which are striving to empower entrepreneurship, support MSMEs, and provide finance to new ventures. At the central level, the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board have taken initiatives to support knowledge-driven and technology intensive enterprises. However, the legislation and policies in India, unlike European countries and South Korea, do not specifically focus on social enterprises.

A common characteristics of developing countries is that there are large areas and population, who are “untapped" by the government and the private sector. In this challenging field, social enterprises have reached out to these areas and fulfilled the needs of people in an innovative way. Considering the significance of their impact, pro-active government intervention is critical and urgent to build a strong ecosystem to support social enterprises in India.

(Katsuo Matsumoto is chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency’s India office. Views are personal and do not reflect Mint’s)

