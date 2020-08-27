Opinion | Building an ecosystem for social enterprises

The speed and the degree of implementation of these social enterprises have sometimes been beyond our imagination. We have seen numerous examples of these enterprises putting the needs of their customers first and using ICT to provide goods and services at an affordable price. In recent days, social enterprises have played an important role in the development field. Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA has recently launched a platform to promote cooperation between Japanese companies and Indian social enterprises. Considering the impact of these enterprises on the society, it is critical to consider pro-active policy intervention to support social enterprises in India.