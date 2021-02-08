Opinion | Can e-integrated ombudsman scheme improve consumer friendliness?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, announced the integration of the three ombudsman schemes and adoption of the ‘One Nation One Ombudsman’ approach for grievance redressal for aggrieved customers of banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and digital transactions. The RBI had operationalized a complaint management system (CMS) portal as a one stop solution for alternate dispute resolution of customer complaints which were not resolved satisfactorily by the regulated entities.

This well-intentioned move is expected to make redressal of customer grievances easier by enabling customers of banks, NBFCs and non-bank issuers of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) to register their complaints under one roof – the e-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, expected to be rolled out in June 2021.

The RBI, keeping customer empowerment at the centre of its policies, in August last year, had announced an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) system for resolving customer disputes and grievances pertaining to digital payments, using a system-driven and rule-based mechanism with zero or minimal manual intervention. As a step in this direction, authorised payment system operators (PSOs) and their participants were advised to put in place systems for ODR for resolving disputes and grievances of customers. These initiatives clearly reflect the RBI’s inclination towards technology-driven solutions to provide speedy and inexpensive redressal to millions of users of India’s banking and non-banking infrastructure.

On the “can-do-more & should-do-better" aspect, India is yet to see widespread adoption of technology-driven solutions for recovery-related issues faced by financiers. Recovery, being the cornerstone of the finance industry, has found itself shaken to its core on account of mounting bad loans further exasperated by the effects and aftereffects of the global pandemic. The existing remedies which include invoking the jurisdiction of civil and criminal courts, the Debt Recovery Tribunal or adopting SARFAESI proceedings were rendered non-functional and continue to be riddled with inefficiencies & time-overruns.

The perils of physical proceedings outweighed the rewards of recovery and this came at a huge cost to the banking and non-banking industry with provisioning and NPA rates soaring post lifting of the moratorium in August last year.

It was then that ODR garnered the attention of a handful of banks and non-banks who saw tremendous potential in an online system of resolving disputes. The fact that the Supreme Court of India and various other courts themselves adopted virtual proceedings reinforced their vigor to try a new way of resolving disputes. Prioritizing the safety of their customers and employees, while ensuring full opportunity to participate fairly and conveniently, there was really only one answer. Those who adapted and experimented with these new-age technology-led dispute resolution systems did see light at the end of the tunnel.

Resolutions through ODR were diverse – while some customers chose settling their dues, some preferred restructuring their finance facilities and some allowed law to take its course. ODR, thus allowed the business and its customer to choose the resolution that worked the best for them and only in case of a deadlock was when legal intervention was found necessary. Outcomes were generated within a few weeks, entirely contactless, virtually effortless and with minimal resource outflow. Widespread implementation thus has a clear connotation – an unburdened judiciary, an efficient regulator, an enabled industry and a protected consumer.

The post-pandemic era brings with it the opportunity to relook, rework and reset policies and programs that empower consumers on one hand while strengthening the roots of the businesses on the other. From a consumer’s standpoint, the e-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme by the RBI is certainly a steppingstone to achieving financial consumer protection. From an industry standpoint, formally recognizing, encouraging and incentivizing ODR as a tool for resolving recovery-related disputes will close the loop on a 360 degree resolution system, ultimately leading to greater participation and inclusion.

Srinath Sridharan is an independent markets commentator and Bhaven Shah is a co-founder of Presolv360, a legal-tech company. Views expressed are their own.

