Opinion | Challenges in modelling covid - the prediction chaos in India

There are other two concerns. These relate to the models used and the way they are estimated. Given confirmed-case data, there is a linkage between the model parameters and the transmission rate. Different combination of these parameters can yield different model predictions. This is known as non-identifiability of the model. The way in which this issue is addressed significantly influences the reliability and the predictability of the models. Standard non-linear models fail to address this issue. The other factor that significantly affects the model predictions is the choice of the model itself. Choice of a suitable model to describe the epidemic is critical. In a complex model, several biological and epidemiological information are considered that makes the estimation more biologically realistic. However, in a complex model, the number of parameters to be estimated is much larger than a simple model. Many such parameters are unknown, given the confirmed cases of covid-19. Thus, it increases the degree of uncertainty in model output. Therefore, in choosing an appropriate model, it is important to have a balanced approach between biological realism and reducing uncertainties in the model predictions.