Where the impact can be quantified, it may be disclosed as a separate line item on the face of the financial statements, potentially as an exceptional item. However, if the impact is pervasive and impacting nearly all line items, then it may be more appropriate to disclose these in the notes to accounts. In disclosing these impacts, care should also be taken to ensure that it isn’t highlighting only one side – for instance reporting the costs, without considering the revenues or other benefits, including government assistance, is not appropriate.