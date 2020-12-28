Opinion | Co-working spaces - Reinventing Indian office market in pandemic times

It is at this juncture of coworking’s super-growth that the outbreak of covid-19 changed the rules once again as social distancing and de-densification of workspace become imperative. The pandemic has also led organisations to reassess the overall seat requirements since WFH (Work-From-Home) entered corporate policies. As a result, most occupiers are considering alternate real estate/ workplace strategies, with some consolidating their operations and others exploring ‘hub and spoke’ model. Under this model, a city head-office operates alongside smaller offices spread across the city based on employee demographics, offering flexibility to employees to work from anywhere or near clients.