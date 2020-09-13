Opinion | Collections and dispute resolution - hope, faith and more for lenders

The use of ODR in India is at a nascent stage and has received a big boost in the past few months, especially due to the travel restrictions – another byproduct of the virus. More importantly, the consumers have been exposed to various digital communication interfaces over the past 6 months and the mental block of having a meeting over a video conference has been removed. ODR has the potential to drastically reduce resolution costs by an estimated 80% and provide enforceable outcomes in up to 45 days. Even our legal system has embraced the concept of ODR as a binding resolution mechanism. All this while providing all parties to the dispute, an effective and convenient platform to participate in the process, remotely in a contactless, safe and secure manner.