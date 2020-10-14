Opinion | 'Connecting' privacy and consumer behaviour

Our behaviour is subject to several distorting influences and is prone to manipulation. Economists have shown that heuristics and biases impede the ability of an individual to rationally assess the options available to them. We might have provided consent for our data to be collected but what were the circumstances under which this consent was sought. If the poorest strata of society were asked to disclose personal data to the government in order to obtain a bag of food, would they have refused to give that information? If the only option available is “allow us access to your address-book if you want to use the App", would any user who wants to benefit from the services of the App, not say ‘Yes!’. What privacy is worth does not just depend on ‘whether’ you have asked for consent but also ‘how’ you asked for it!