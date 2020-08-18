Opinion | Convergence of physical and digital: A new dawn of retail in India

Zero investment programmes like these have allowed the neighbourhood stores to scale their business with ease and become a critical cog within the last mile of e-commerce deliveries. 70% of these stores belong to first-generation owners whereas 50% are second- or third-generation owners. Over the years, neighbourhood stores have built valuable relationships with customers and enjoy the benefit of proximity. Knowledge and connect with community becomes critical, especially during a crisis like this, where communities implement new protocols to operate basis what they know best for the safety of their members. Leveraging on their existing partnership with these ubiquitous stores, e-commerce companies have been able to expand their footprint and overcome last-mile bottlenecks while gaining insight into customer behaviour.