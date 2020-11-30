Opinion | Corporate Banks: Adventure too Risky to Explore

In view of the dynamic macroeconomic and fast changing financial scenario, even if one considers that there might be merit in this idea, it would be only right to state that RBI and the finance ministry as a first step should put additional checks and balances in place. Prior to venturing into amendment of the Banking Regulations Act, 1949, the central bank should be well advised to strengthen the existing financial framework so that the lax seen in case of IL&FS or any such case of fraudulent siphoning off depositor’s money does not recur.