Opinion | Covid-19 triggered unconventional monetary policy – India’s concerns

The degree of the impact of a QE exit on the Indian economy and its financial stability will depend on several factors: i) the scale of India’s exposure to the developed economies, through financial linkage and trade, ii|) India’s cyclical economic position, i.e. if we are slowing down, then reversal of capital flows will widen the output gap, iii) size of current account deficits, i.e. higher debt levels will make an economy more vulnerable, iv) the depth of Indian financial markets – greater the depth, greater will be its sensitivity to movements of assets in the developed economies, v) the policy interventions that will be aimed to mitigate the effects of capital outflows and vi) the economic impact of the policies taken to prevent the spread of the covid-19, such as the lockdown measures.