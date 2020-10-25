Opinion | Covid and its impact on economy and MSMEs

But for small businesses, as for other sectors, the crisis has called for an approach that necessitates enhanced efficiencies and accelerates modernization. In a way, covid-19 is a watershed moment, that may lend itself to accelerated business transition for India’s vast MSME sector. While this is no silver lining, the reality of the situation has forced businesses to look at any means necessary to adapt to grow. And for India, the pandemic has sounded a clarion call to accelerate reform and growth. In fact, according to McKinsey, a program of targeted reforms can significantly shore up economic fundamentals by enabling greater productivity in several sectors, and creating the 90 million nonfarm jobs India needs to create by 2030.