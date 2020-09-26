Opinion | Creative destruction in agriculture

Farm reforms proposed are truly revolutionary, not because the longstanding recommendations of experts have come to fruition, but more because of possibility of farm sector being an engine of growth. More importantly, it will help both small and big farmers, though the latter would be shaken up for some time working out their coping mechanism. Icing on the cake is the likely consequence in better redistribution if done well.

What is good for agriculture is often not good for some agriculturists. If MSP is the barometer, the beneficiaries are a small number of grain farmers. In Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for 43% of wheat growing farmers, only 7% of them get the benefit of MSP. In Punjab, as low as 3% of wheat growing farmers get 80% of the benefit. Understandably, the mountain of food grain procured grows up every year, much in excess of the buffer stock required. Grains cover 65% of the cropped area which is only 24% of the value of agricultural output. What is evident is need for crop diversification, growth of the market, easier access to markets of all types and productivity growth which in turn require scale, capital and technology.

Farmers have multiple work identities. 87% of the farmers (with 85% of holding) are small/marginal farmers and account for 44% of the land area. Large segments among them are marginal with some estimates finding 72% of them hold less than 20% land. These farmers double up as agricultural labourers, construction workers etc. Around 8% of the total farmers are big farmers and they own as much as total holding of small and marginal farmers. Small and medium farmers have also developed their coping mechanism with alternative work, trade and production system contributing at least 33% to higher proportion of their income. Pure farmers as we visualize in the neat, elegant construct are sparse.

Removal of APMC restriction remove a monopoly while it continues to exist. Empirically alternative channels for sale increases the bargaining power of the farmers and value realization as well. Farmers ordinarily end up getting a low share of end customer price because the channels used have layers of intermediaries. They have proved to gain when the chain is shorter and they have a choice of channels. Marketing, including commission cost, can be as high as half to two-third of the consumers’ price in fruits and vegetables. Now losers will figure out their coping mechanism. Farmers will create their farmers’ co-operative. The creative destruction is inevitable at this moment of libration from multillayered middlemen & commission agents.

Fragmented holdings, missing land market, absence of investment and technology have together kept the Indian agriculture in the spiral of low productive growth and efficiency losses. Government facilitating a lease market and contract farming will help reverse the vicious cycle of declining productivity and falling prices as land will be leased from unenthusiastic and reluctant farmers to entrepreneurial persons who will be ready to invest and use technology with long term lease. Such actors will have to think the value chain rather than farming alone which the small farmers with limited resources cannot think of. Introducing sub divisional magistrate as the adjudicator rather than the civil court is a pragmatic intervention. Bringing in already clogged civil court would have meant conceding defeat and letting down the farmers before the new architecture starts functioning.

Another criticism has been the Centre using its power to amend the Acts to control intra-state trade. On the contrary, the pragmatism here is laudable. If restrictions can be lifted by one over arching enactment, what is the need for leaving it to state’s devices, particularly when everyone agrees that there should be free trade. More than 20 years have not made the states overhaul the APMC Act and instead some have done it in bits and pieces. It is understandable because the states are likely to be captive to entrenched interests merely because they are close to them. It is not important what they say but what they do reveals what they want. In the past these have not happened because of the reluctance, the arbitrage opportunity of the states’ politicians. If genuinely some restrictions will be required, adequate legal provisions remain in other laws to take care of that.

In the long-run the self-defeating policies for water, power and fertilizer subsidies will undergo modification. Egregious usage of water for water-guzzling crops in the face of power subsidy also threatens ground water aquifers and environmental sustainability. Flat pricing of water has led to wrong crop choices. Water use efficiency has come down to 40% in Punjab, not even covering O&M charges. Over-usage of fertilizer, particularly urea, and declining crop yield will come under scrutiny. Lot of work is left to be done on this front. Making water charges cover at lease O&M charges, switching to DBT for fertilizer subsidy, metering agricultural connections and providing separate feeder with three phase for supply to agriculture are yet to be thought through and addressed.

What India failed in doing in early years, can it be done now? Possible unintended consequence will be purchase and sale of land. A dalit may be able to buy some land, a farmer of 2 hectares of holding may add to his holding when large farmers may not see profit in holding so much. But we do not know yet. But it may happen. If it happens the pay off will be much more than what an aborted land reform achieved.

Recent amendments are more in the right direction. With clarity on MSP, the opposition to it may die down, particularly when it is from a small numbers in a limited geography. Affected people will no doubt reinvent and reposition themselves. Eventually strong never lose. But creative destruction require lots of creations in parallel. Otherwise, Bihar farmer would have been much better off with APMC gone the earliest there. Finally it is not a Faustian bargain but a worthwhile work-in-progress.

(Satya Mohanty is a former secretary to government of India. The views here are his own and do not reflect Mint's.)

