Opinion | Creative destruction in agriculture

Another criticism has been the Centre using its power to amend the Acts to control intra-state trade. On the contrary, the pragmatism here is laudable. If restrictions can be lifted by one over arching enactment, what is the need for leaving it to state’s devices, particularly when everyone agrees that there should be free trade. More than 20 years have not made the states overhaul the APMC Act and instead some have done it in bits and pieces. It is understandable because the states are likely to be captive to entrenched interests merely because they are close to them. It is not important what they say but what they do reveals what they want. In the past these have not happened because of the reluctance, the arbitrage opportunity of the states’ politicians. If genuinely some restrictions will be required, adequate legal provisions remain in other laws to take care of that.