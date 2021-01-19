Opinion | Crystal gazing Budget 2021-22

Infra projects that are over 90% complete and those that could be completed in the first half of the fiscal before onset of the monsoons should get maximum allocation. This will make those projects operational before onset of monsoons. These projects can then be monetized and capital unlocked through TOT modes for them within the financial year itself thus making them deficit neutral. The process for monetizing them should begin immediately so that they can bring in the revenues during the year itself allowing for the higher expenditure allocations without impacting deficits negatively.