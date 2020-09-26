Opinion | Debt funds can invest, but not lend

Investor is a person or organization that puts money into financial schemes, property, etc. with the expectation of achieving a profit. An investor is also a person that allocates capital with the expectation of a future financial return or to gain an advantage.

Lender is an organisation or person that lends money.

Lend is to grant to (someone) the use of (something) on the understanding that it will be returned."

A lender would need good understanding of credit assessment, associated decisioning capability, ability to collect back the monies and risk-capability for the amount lent. To that count, the Indian debt managers (including those from mutual fund sector) have sharp sense of credit risks, consumer segments (Retail / corporate / wholesale). Just as well or probably more than bankers, whose core function is credit. Also to the credit of the MF industry, bulk of their fund managers have been within the industry to the extent of being seen as an incestuous talent pool. These talent know their credit assessment and understanding of cash flows and regulations, just in case few doubt those abilities ! Of course one of the genesis of debt mutual fund talent in India was bankers moving into then-newly formed mutual funds with their “lending" hats, and consequently many an institution still wearing the processes & mindset established firmly.

Due to the regulatory nature of RBI & SEBI, sadly the investors (and probably the regulators too) mistake the capability of debt managers in the industry and doubt them. The inherent nature and the risk capability of a bank’s credit exposure and a debt mutual fund’s exposure to a borrower is the same. However the difference is in the fine print of how the exposure is treated by the courts of law in case of any delays or default. To be fair to the industry, the regulators - RBI as well as SEBI - have clear guidelines around such scenario.

However common to banks, mutual funds and any other lender in India is that the debt markets are shallow, at best. The structural nature of mismatched-tenure of debt papers has been around for long. Hence the concept of Asset Liability Mismatch (ALM) being an important aspect to track. Long-term debt papers are rare in our market.

Just imagine a power company or infra sector borrowing for anything else than 10-12 year tenure. That would be a sad mismatch of tenure to the actual business viability. And that’s a reality in our market.

Again it goes back to #shallow-debt-markets !

The key fact is that the biggest key borrower in the debt market is the Government & the entities backed and/or owned by it. Corporate treasuries which account for a large portion of the institutional debt investors, don’t have the duration flexibility to leave their monies for long term; most of them end up “investing" into the mutual funds between first week of the financial year until the last week of subsequent March (to showcase the funds as available cash in their annual balance sheet). Generally these corporate treasuries are happy to have the debt fund beat their negative-carry costs, rather than put the money in a risky debt paper. In this context, it is difficult for any debt manager to “invest" or “lend" and manage to get a decent return.

In the recent years, the demonetisation event saw a surge of inflows into the debt mutual fund space with slowdown in savings interest rate as well as credit availability from the banking sector. Availability of tax efficiency or tax saver mutual funds helped build traction for further inflows. Some of these funds have done well for their investors and given good returns. And over the past few years, the MF industry knowingly or unknowingly had positioned itself as a “glamorous" investment ground for retail investors and hence the high expectation had been set. So high that even a small error gets magnified many a times over.

SEBI & views

The observations made by the regulatory chief earlier this week showcases SEBI’s point of view. He had pointed that the mutual funds are not banks and hence should not emulate their style / behaviour. This statement has genesis in the way few debt funds had rolled-over debt papers as well as offered stand-still terms. The policy critics are correct in observing that if such a behaviour were illegal, then those fund houses or managers should have been penalised. However if there were no breach of any rules, the only way to avoid such events would be to change the current regulations.

One of the dire need is to increase liquidity in the secondary markets where MFs are big investors. This has been recognised and articulated by the regulator. The observation made by SEBI chief that equity schemes are liquid (and measured) on a daily basis while the open ended debt mutual funds might need cautious handling is a fair one. As the role of custodian of market investors, it’s an important ask and a critical aspect of their role.

In the interim, SEBI had given a temporary nod to allow credit risk funds, corporate debt funds, banking & PSU debt funds to use government securities in core-asset allocation, as a way to meet the redemption pressures. In addition, SEBI has proposed expert panel under Mutual Fund Advisory Committee (MFAC) to suggest if all category of open-ended debt schemes should invest a minimum percentage of their assets in liquid securities on a continuous basis. Currently only liquid funds invest in liquid assets such as G-secs, treasury bills. Without much ado, the debt fund managers silently question the regulatory tactic that might impact the fund-returns. In this journey, we might see more monies going to G-sec, which makes the job of the largest borrower in the debt market (Government) easier.

Investors & awareness

With the context of the recent public statements made by the regulatory bosses about the concept of debt and the need for stakeholder protection, it is a key message that “depositors / MF investors" have to be protected, more than the lending / investing. We cannot deny that we are a market that’s obsessed with the idea of investing only into AAA papers. We have been speaking of deepening our debt papers in one sing-song tone for years; and name-calling debt managers (of any industry) if some of their decisions went wrong.

With these in mind, it is imperative that sufficient awareness is built by the mutual fund industry that the concept of debt fund includes the idea of risk ! However silly it might sound, it is important to educate the investors not to get into debt funds, if their financial goals cannot accept the risks that those debt funds carry. Probably those young celebrities who now promote the industry will do the needful well.

With slowdown in the economy, we need domestic capital formation to be rejuvenated and safely. We need to understand what’s risk appetite and work with those parameters. The sentiments based on the seasonal mood-swings in the lending space (debt markets) seem to be the following :

-Banks don’t want to lend to corporates and retail. And would rather leave funds in reverse repo.

-NBFCs don’t want to lend to retail and projects. And would rather conserve liquidity for their obligations.

-And now mutual funds don’t want to or cannot lend to corporates to ensure they are under regulatory limits.

So who will fund India and its growth?

(Srinath Sridharan is an independent markets commentator. The views expressed are his own and do not reflect the opinions of their respective institutions.)

