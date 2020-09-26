Opinion | Debt funds can invest, but not lend

A lender would need good understanding of credit assessment, associated decisioning capability, ability to collect back the monies and risk-capability for the amount lent. To that count, the Indian debt managers (including those from mutual fund sector) have sharp sense of credit risks, consumer segments (Retail / corporate / wholesale). Just as well or probably more than bankers, whose core function is credit. Also to the credit of the MF industry, bulk of their fund managers have been within the industry to the extent of being seen as an incestuous talent pool. These talent know their credit assessment and understanding of cash flows and regulations, just in case few doubt those abilities ! Of course one of the genesis of debt mutual fund talent in India was bankers moving into then-newly formed mutual funds with their “lending" hats, and consequently many an institution still wearing the processes & mindset established firmly.