Opinion | Deciphering the new margin rules

Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. fiasco saw the brokers breach their clients' trust by illegally pooling securities across clients without any authorization. The episode compelled the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to ban the pooling system in February 2020 and direct the brokers to maintain individual accounts for clients. Sebi's concerted efforts to bring about transparency fuelled the modification's genesis in the margin pledge/repledge rules. The changes were initially slated to come into effect in June but eventually came into effect on 1st September 2020 after being deferred twice. This move of Sebi came at the cost of the pleas of brokers and participants who had requested a further extension on preparatory grounds.