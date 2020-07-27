Opinion | Designing cryptocurrency regulations in India post Supreme Court order

In order to regulate the potential risks associated with the use of cryptocurrencies, it is first important to adopt a crisp definition of virtual currencies as well as the scope of their usage. Presently, the draft bill carries a broad definition which has the effect of including in its ambit even those virtual currencies that may not have been generated through cryptographic methods and only provide a digital representation of value for individual website portals. For instance, this would include online discount vouchers or loyalty points which usually do not present the same risks associated with other cryptocurrencies. Instead, the government must refer to guidance published by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and legislation adopted by countries with matured cryptocurrency markets like the United States or Japan, in order to distinguish between convertible and non-convertible currencies, centralised and decentralised currencies and clearly identify the participants involved in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.