Opinion | Differentiating FDI and trade

When an investor invests, the overarching purpose is to extract profits. However, the receiving firm continues to reap benefits like fresh investor interests, opportunities to diversify and even take complete ownership of the firm post exit. Yet another opportunity that direct trading of G&S does not provide. Investing in a fresh idea or fresh market is a risky decision and expensive activity dotted with uncertainties. If investors see India as a potential investment destination, irrespective of the country they originate from, surely India is getting a lot of things right. This will also motivate domestic investors to take the plunge and develop a burgeoning network of investors in India. From being treated as a ‘dumping bazaar’ to now attracting investors, India does not need to shy away from investments; it certainly needs to be wary of pure trade which limits India’s potential and drive to produce indigenously. Any benign investment at arm’s length that is not hurting the interests of the country or diluting its competitiveness in any sector should be welcome.