Opinion | Digitalisation - The Catalyst for the new age of insurance

It is important for companies to answer four questions when evaluating the digital capabilities: Are my customers, sales and employees empowered? Can I offer a frictionless, paperless, personalised and dynamic journey for my stakeholders? Is my architecture nimble enough to keep adapting to the technological advancements? Am I equipped to challenge the industry benchmarks? Being adept with digital is no longer a ‘good-to-have’, it is a ‘must-have’ capability. Indian life insurance companies have to embrace the digital revolution to thrive in the new insurance landscape.