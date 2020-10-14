Opinion | Disclosure norms on forensic audit – will they serve intended purpose

This discussion leads us to suggest alternative ways to achieve the real intent of Sebi to promptly disseminate information regarding material adverse developments in a company, which if not disclosed, may create a false market of the securities of the company. The report of forensic audit may be disclosed to public at large only in case it is instituted pursuant to an order passed by a regulatory/enforcement agency, and in such a case, the event may be considered as UPSI requiring closure of the trading window for insiders/designated persons. In other cases, it is suggested that Sebi may direct companies to disclose summary of the report of forensic audit upon conclusion of the audit, only in case any material wrong doing(s) are noticed as a result of the said exercise (otherwise, even minor infractions will be a reportable event). Ideally, such disclosure should be filed in strict confidence with Sebi only, for its intended use as an early warning alarm to protect the interest of various stakeholders of the company in case of any wrong-doing in the company. The disclosure obligations should not apply to internal investigations initiated by the company itself.