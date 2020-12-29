Opinion | Disruption - The business model innovation

The success of platform based business model is particularly noteworthy in the context of a global economy. Technology is fast unlocking these opportunities. In particular, mobile applications are enabling start-ups to aggregate sufficient demand to support this new business model, often by capturing unrealized value from assets these start-ups do not own. Technology is closing the gap between decisions made by consumers and the satisfaction of those choices. Relationship between consumers and producers or retailers changes from "go to" to "come to". In the technology-driven era, producers or retailers will come to consumers instead. As on-demand mobile services become the dominant business model, a number of innovations will emerge.