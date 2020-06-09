Covid-19 has not only answered the question ‘if’ but also of ‘when’ when it comes to the importance of e-learning. The time is now. It is a wonderful adoption of technology to continue with the learning needs of the students. However, we have to pause to think of the challenges of the economically disadvantaged population and especially their children in primary schooling.

According to estimates by UNESCO, over 1.2 billion children worldwide, have been affected by closure of their schools in this covid pandemic. This constitutes over two-third of student population in the world. Amongst this group are 320 million students in India. It is observable that millions of students from government schools and colleges, especially in non-urban geographies and most economically weaker section of the population in urban pockets, did not have access to education during this lockdown.

The Key Indicators of Household Social Consumption on Education in India report, based on the 2017-18 National Sample Survey, indicates that less than 15% of rural Indian households have internet; in comparison, the proportion 42% urban Indian households and the economically disadvantaged population would be negligible number in this statistic. A mere 13% of people surveyed (aged above five) in rural areas — just 8.5% of females — could use the Internet. The poorest households cannot afford a smartphone or a computer.

In urban pockets, where economically weaker population reside, the civic infrastructure as well as social infrastructure is abysmal. It is a struggle for space. Social distancing in a Mumbai chawl or any urban slum is utopian at best. In fact, there is a bigger struggle that the residents face in even maintaining their decorum of modesty and self respect.

With this challenge of limited physical space at home and low economic means, both parents necessarily have to work to make ends meet. This necessitates that their children are sent to a safe environment during the day - which in general, is a school ! And that most governments provide midday meal to the students in schools it runs, is an socio-economic incentive for them to attend school, and to learn.

Even if the parent(s) have Internet connectivity, it’s usage is frugal and mainly used for communication and livelihood-linked. In almost all these households, availability of internet access (let alone its affordability), availability of dedicated mobile or computing device for the child, cost of electricity to power the digital device is a deterrent. The aspect of maintaining the digital device in their cramped dusty surroundings, would only add to their woes. Argument for digital learning also assumes availability of smooth & consistent internet bandwidth, which could be a further challenge in these highly dense pockets, including maze of structures called residences, that defeat telecom signals.

While the sachetisation of phone usage did help to build its adoption, it still is some time away from the mass utilisation of digital devices in economically weaker sections. Data charges for e-learning instead of physical school will be a large proportion of their daily income.

Creating “content" customised to young children in local languages, with context of having “their own teacher" talking to them daily is a must. Education industry has to work on content development and instructional design aspects to ensure content is apt for impact in its delivery in an e-learning format.

From child psychology point of view, most of the primary school children need individual attention from their teachers and that also encourages their social interaction & peer learning. Primary education is not just about learning content. It’s a lot of physical and emotional connect that a child has with her / his teachers. School provides them mental solace as a “safe zone to play".

It is imperative to note that the financial health of most of the schools that are privately run with state grants is precarious, and that they cannot afford to invest in digital infrastructure and associated teacher training. Most of the state governments lag behind in their reimbursements of such school grants and expenses.

With these infrastructure, finance and social standing issues in hand, we have to tread carefully when it comes to a huge responsibility as a society that we have - being an inclusive society that can impart learning to all. For this, we need to have common affordable platform and not divide-by-digital !

(Srinath Sridharan is an independent markets commentator. The views here are his own)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated