Opinion | Education needs common affordable platform, not divide-by-digital

Even if the parent(s) have Internet connectivity, it’s usage is frugal and mainly used for communication and livelihood-linked. In almost all these households, availability of internet access (let alone its affordability), availability of dedicated mobile or computing device for the child, cost of electricity to power the digital device is a deterrent. The aspect of maintaining the digital device in their cramped dusty surroundings, would only add to their woes. Argument for digital learning also assumes availability of smooth & consistent internet bandwidth, which could be a further challenge in these highly dense pockets, including maze of structures called residences, that defeat telecom signals.